President Aliyev opens reconstructed highway in Goranboy

5 June 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Dalimammadli-Muzdurlar-Girigli highway after reconstruction and repair in the Goranboy district.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the technical indicators of the road. The two-lane highway is 20 kilometers in length and six meters in width.

The Dalimammadli-Muzdurlar-Girigli highway was built under the Order of President Ilham Aliyev, signed in 2017. The reconstruction of the road, which links 15 settlements with a total population of 15,000 people, ended in May 2018.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

Story still developing

