Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey’s Eskisehir city.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other high-ranking officials are also attending the ceremony.

