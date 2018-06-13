Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

13 June 2018 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

In line with the troops combat training plan for 2018, Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery units conducted live-fire training exercises using 122 mm multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 152 mm guns, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 13.

Modern automated control systems have been applied to ensure high accuracy and intensity of practical combat firing during the training.

The command staff highly assessed the training, skills and ability of military personnel who destroyed the identified targets of the imaginary enemy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 16:57
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 16:02
Azerbaijani PM participating in BIE General Assembly Session in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 15:59
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan’s IFV crews improving combat skills (PHOTO)
Politics 15:10
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents meet in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 14:53
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to face further structural changes
Economy news 14:42
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 14:36
Registration of legal entities engaged in food production to start in Azerbaijan
Business 14:29
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13:21
SOCAR to receive over 600M manats to finance work at oilfields in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:51
Azerbaijan may set up special group to assess work of customs bodies (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:49
SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 12:41
Southern Gas Corridor to intensify competition in European gas market
Commentary 12:28
Azerbaijan increasing defense, security expenditures
Politics 12:08