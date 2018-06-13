Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

In line with the troops combat training plan for 2018, Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery units conducted live-fire training exercises using 122 mm multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 152 mm guns, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 13.

Modern automated control systems have been applied to ensure high accuracy and intensity of practical combat firing during the training.

The command staff highly assessed the training, skills and ability of military personnel who destroyed the identified targets of the imaginary enemy.

