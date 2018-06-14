Baku responds to step taken by Armenia’s Permanent Mission at UN

14 June 2018 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev has released a statement in connection with the distribution of a document by the Permanent Mission of Armenia at the UN in May on behalf of the separatist regime created in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

The Permanent Mission of Armenia at the UN took similar steps earlier as well, Hajiyev said.

"In this matter, the Permanent Mission of Armenia at the UN chose a way of falsification and deception of the UN member states," he said. "A document on behalf of the separatist regime was attached to the letter of the Permanent Mission of Armenia at the UN."

He noted that the Armenian media make this look like as a document of the separatist regime in the UN. "In fact, this is a lie and nonsense," Hajiyev said.

In connection with this, on June 7, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan at the UN sent a letter to the UN General Secretariat, he noted.

On the same day, the chairman of the UN Security Council distributed a letter among the members of the Security Council, and then it was published as an official document, Hajiyev said.

"The letter emphasizes that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, stresses the inadmissibility of seizing the territory by using force, and demands immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories," he noted. "The letter also says that Armenia constantly evades responsibility by ignoring the position of the international community."

The letter also refers to the legal decision made in 2015 by the European Court of Human Rights on the “Chiragov and Others v. Armenia” case, Hajiyev added.

"Once again, it was stressed that Armenia by its occupation and annexation policy will never achieve its goal, Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and Armenia has no other way but to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev said.

The letter also emphasizes that Yerevan must stop attempts to mislead its people and the international community and must fulfill its obligations to resolve the conflict, he added.

"It was noted in the letter that only in this case the long-awaited peace and stability will be established in the region," Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s sniper rifles showcased at Eurosatory exhibition in Paris for first time
Politics 20:47
Azerbaijan should pay special attention to food safety - FAO
Business 20:42
NBCOs in Azerbaijan may start obtaining loans directly from CBA
Economy news 19:51
Azerbaijan’s Army conducts practical firing from self-propelled artillery systems (PHOTO)
Politics 19:33
Azerbaijan's insurance market sees growth
Economy news 19:12
Ali Ahmadov: Compulsory health insurance to cover all Azerbaijan in coming years
Business 18:59
Banks in Baku to operate in enhanced mode during holidays
Business 18:44
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to helping find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:25
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 18:06
OSCE talks on possibility of co-chairs’ visit to Azerbaijan in near future
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal
Politics 16:24
Azerbaijan imports mobile devices for over $22.6M
ICT 16:23
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
Launch of SGC a happy moment for Azerbaijan, EU: Daniilidis
Oil&Gas 15:43
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 15:12
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 14:18
Minister: Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Turkey at most affordable prices
Oil&Gas 13:44
IGB: All financial issues related to EU likely to be closed soon (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:24