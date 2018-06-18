Zakharova’s statements are disrespect to diplomatic principles, rules of ethical behavior: Amashov

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Statements made June 15 by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova are disrespect not only to diplomatic principles, but also to rules of ethical behavior, the chairman of Azerbaijan’s Press Council Aflatun Amashov wrote on his Facebook page on June 17.

“It is very difficult to understand Zakharova. Sometimes it seems that Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has nothing to do with Russia at all. Of course, the pro-Armenian position of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also has great influence in this situation. But it seems to me that Zakharova herself is a separate anti-Azerbaijani island,” he said.

Amashov noted that instead of apologizing for the open distortion on the website of Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova justifies it.

“There is a fact. The distorted form of the fact is on the website of Russian Foreign Ministry. Apparently, the hype around Kozhin’s response in Armenia is more important than the reputation of the Foreign Ministry of such a great country as Russia. We once again regret that Russian Foreign Ministry fell into such a situation.”

“Apparently, it is necessary to draw the attention of Russian society to the current environment of irresponsibility in the country’s Foreign Ministry. Therefore, we, as the media community of Azerbaijan, are thinking about sending new appeals to relevant structures of Russia on this issue. We must try to ensure that this shameful approach against the Azerbaijani journalist is widely discussed in Russian society as well,” Amashov said.

It should be noted that earlier, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Kozhin, responding to a question of Trend, said that the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are nonconstructive.

"In general, loud statements that do not fit onto the appropriate rails, in particular laid by the OSCE, are probably not constructive," he said.

This situation caused unambiguous assessments in Russian and Armenian media outlets.

Trend published its official statement June 4 over the accusations against the news agency.

Heads of over 20 Azerbaijani media outlets sent an appeal to the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.

