More nonsense from Armenian Foreign Ministry?

19 June 2018 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has turned from the diplomatic mission into a herald of propaganda forces, which are looking for an excuse to damage Azerbaijan’s image, political analyst, professor of the Western Caspian University of Azerbaijan Fikret Sadikhov told Trend June 19.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry has been engaged in various insinuations for a long time, trying to find out and distorting the statements of various foreign politicians and statesmen,” he said.

"Azerbaijan is a full member of the Council of Europe,” Sadikhov added. “Taking into account all the complexities and problems which in particular, are not in favor of Azerbaijan because sometimes they contradict the interests of our country, Baku continues to participate in all sessions of the organization and takes an active part in the discussion of all issues on the agenda."

“Therefore, it is silly for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to make such statements about the alleged consideration of the issue of depriving Azerbaijan of membership in the organization,” he added.

"I think that this is another stupidity of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which, of course, would like to see such a situation,” Sadikhov said.

He added that such statements, which are disseminated by the press-service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, are absolutely unfounded and unverified.

Earlier, the Armenian media quoted Tigran Balayan, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, as saying that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland allegedly voiced an initiative to cease Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe. At the same time, Balayan stressed that the process is quite long-term but he did not disclose the process.

In his turn, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend June 18 that Jagland always had a pro-Armenian stance and a biased attitude toward Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev added that thanks to the spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the public learned about the things which everyone knew about Jagland on the sidelines of the organization.

