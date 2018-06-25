Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Speaker of the State Duma, lower house of the parliament of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin proposed to create a high-level inter-parliamentary commission of the State Duma and the parliament of Azerbaijan.

"This would be right, and we would like to propose this format - the high-level inter-parliamentary commission of the State Duma and the parliament of Azerbaijan, which could be headed by our vice-speakers," he said at a meeting with the Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov June 25.

He noted that it is important for the parliaments of the two countries to develop new formats of work in order to make a greater contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

The State Duma chairman said such a commission should deal with issues that concern the citizens of both countries, and should discuss specific topics. "It will be our contribution to the development of relations between our states," he concluded.

