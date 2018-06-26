President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attending military parade dedicated to centenary of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (UPDATE)

26 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 10:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

A solemn military parade has got underway in Baku to mark the centenary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, state and government officials, MPs, foreign ambassadors and military attaches, employees of international organizations, heads of foreign delegations, war veterans and representatives of the general public are watching the parade.

Those who gathered at the Azadlig Square greeted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev with a big round of applause.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Head of state, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev saluted servicemen participating in the military parade.

A military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense played the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the military parade.

The military parade features around 4,000 servicemen of the ministries of Defense, Internal Affairs and Emergency Situations, State Security, State Border and Special State Protection services, as well as a parade unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey.

More than 240 units of military hardware, over 70 aircrafts, including recently obtained state-of-the-art armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are on display at the military parade.

More than 100 delegates from Turkey, Pakistan, Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine are attending the parade.

Azernews Newspaper
