Military parade showed Azerbaijan will free lands from occupation: Amashov (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Presentation of the "Yearning of the Soul" film devoted to Lieutenant-Colonel Raguf Orujev, who died in the April battles of 2016, was held in Baku June 27.

Opening the event with a welcome speech, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov said the film from the "Heroes of the Unfinished War" series was shot as a joint project of the Press Council and the Veyseloglu group of companies.

Amashov noted that to date about 10 films about the heroes, who sacrificed their lives for their Homeland, have been shot and work in this direction is continued.

Amashov added that the Press Council continues the work to promote the heroic sons of Azerbaijan.

He added that the modern weapons and military equipment demonstrated at the parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army, and the speech of the head of state once again gave the people confidence that Azerbaijan will liberate its lands from occupation if not peacefully, then by military means.

Then, the film was demonstrated.

Speaking at the presentation of the film, the editor-in-chief of the Kaspi newspaper Sona Veliyeva expressed her gratitude to all people who worked on creation of the film.

She noted that the creation of such films about the heroes deserves approval.

"The film recounts the heroism of Raguf Orujov. Raguf Orujov will forever live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people. We should widely promote our heroes," said Veliyeva.

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Govhar Bakhshaliyeva and others made speeches at the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news