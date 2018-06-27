Military parade showed Azerbaijan will free lands from occupation: Amashov (PHOTO)

27 June 2018 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Presentation of the "Yearning of the Soul" film devoted to Lieutenant-Colonel Raguf Orujev, who died in the April battles of 2016, was held in Baku June 27.

Opening the event with a welcome speech, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov said the film from the "Heroes of the Unfinished War" series was shot as a joint project of the Press Council and the Veyseloglu group of companies.

Amashov noted that to date about 10 films about the heroes, who sacrificed their lives for their Homeland, have been shot and work in this direction is continued.

Amashov added that the Press Council continues the work to promote the heroic sons of Azerbaijan.

He added that the modern weapons and military equipment demonstrated at the parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army, and the speech of the head of state once again gave the people confidence that Azerbaijan will liberate its lands from occupation if not peacefully, then by military means.

Then, the film was demonstrated.

Speaking at the presentation of the film, the editor-in-chief of the Kaspi newspaper Sona Veliyeva expressed her gratitude to all people who worked on creation of the film.

She noted that the creation of such films about the heroes deserves approval.

"The film recounts the heroism of Raguf Orujov. Raguf Orujov will forever live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people. We should widely promote our heroes," said Veliyeva.

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Govhar Bakhshaliyeva and others made speeches at the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Zakharova’s statements are disrespect to diplomatic principles, rules of ethical behavior: Amashov
Politics 18 June 00:11
Baku to host first international festival of animated films
Society 11 June 19:41
Turkmenistan starts production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film
Economy news 6 June 11:24
Azerbaijan Press Council: Russian Foreign Ministry denies truth that everyone saw
Politics 4 June 16:18
New banknote with face value of 200 manats presented in Baku (PHOTO)
Economy news 23 May 18:50
Documentary on cult Lithuanian photographer Vitas Luckus shown in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15 May 12:30
Press Council: Rahim Namazov shot in France not familiar to Azerbaijan's media community
Society 30 March 17:24
Apple introduces new 9.7-inch iPad
Other News 28 March 02:35
Turkish Culture Ministry to allocate grants for various projects
Tourism 19 March 20:38
Azerbaijan's Press Council marks 15th anniversary (PHOTO)
Politics 14 March 22:23
Aflatun Amashov reelected as head of Azerbaijan’s Press Council
Society 10 March 15:37
Azerbaijan Press Council's chairman notes need to raise state support for media
Society 10 March 11:56
Videos about Baku screened at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters
Society 9 September 2017 10:51
Baku hosts presentation of Caspian Expert Club
Society 3 April 2017 14:50
Baku to host Spanish Film Festival
Society 6 March 2017 15:42
“Vandalism” film shot with Trend’s support presented in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 24 November 2016 22:09
Documentary film about religious radicalism demonstrated at UNEC (PHOTO)
Society 18 November 2016 18:02
Landmark book on Khojaly Massacre launched in UK Parliament
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 2015 18:18