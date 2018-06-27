Operation in Nakhchivan shows Azerbaijani army able to perform any task: ombudsman office

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The power of the Azerbaijani army, which is able to completely liberate its occupied territories in a short time, is recognized even by Armenia itself, Head of the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan Aydin Safikhanli told Trend June 27.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army testifies to the power of the state and is the pride of the Azerbaijani people.

"The work carried out under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for modernization of the Armed Forces, bringing the material and technical base to the level of the most modern standards, has led to the fact that our army has become one of the strongest armies in the world," he said.

Safikhanli noted that the moral and psychological training, morale, discipline, and logistics of the army are at high-level.

The head of the Ombudsman's office stressed that the Azerbaijani army has repeatedly shown that it is able to return the occupied lands.

"As Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev noted, the April battles dispelled the myth created by Armenia about its army. The operation in Nakhchivan also showed that the Azerbaijani army is a strong army and is able to perform any task. During the April battles, Azerbaijan, in accordance with the UN Charter, using the right for protection from aggression, gave a worthy response to the aggressor and protected the rights and freedoms of its citizens. I believe the Azerbaijani army in accordance with the international law norms, will restore violated rights of our compatriots who are refugees and internally displaced persons, and will deservedly punish the aggressor," said Safikhanli.

As a result of successful actions in May 2018, the village of Gunnut of the Sharur district and the strategic heights of Khunut (2,065 meters), Gyzylgaya (1,683 meters) and Mehridag (1,869 meters), located around the village, came under the control of Azerbaijani units.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

