Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Republic of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Burundi, Independence Day," reads the congratulatory message.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news