Top official: Azerbaijan seeking to settle Karabakh conflict on basis of norms, principles of int’l law

18 July 2018 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The Azerbaijani state is seeking to settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues - Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks in Baku July 18 at a solemn event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

He said that after the liberation of the occupied territories, ANAMA is assigned such a crucial task as ensuring the safe return of IDPs to their native lands.

“Over the 20-year period of its activity, ANAMA fulfilled its tasks, the agency attracted professional staff, the material and technical base was brought to modern standards,” he noted.

Story still developing

