Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Chile's embassy will open in Azerbaijan, Charge d'Affaires of Colombia in Azerbaijan Marta Galindo said at an event in Baku July 24, dedicated to Colombia's Independence Day.

"Peru's embassy opened in Azerbaijan in 2017 and Chile's embassy is expected to open in the second half of this year,” she said. “Together with such countries as Argentina, Costa Rica, Cuba and Venezuela, we represent Latin America here."

Galindo expressed gratification that Azerbaijan is actively developing cooperation with the Latin American countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news