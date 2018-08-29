President Aliyev receives Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

29 August 2018 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

The head of state congratulated Binali Yildirim on his election as Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Binali Yildirim’s contribution to the strengthening of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherly relations and to the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project during his tenure as prime minister and in other positions.

Noting that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are developing in all areas, the head of state underlined great importance of the joint global projects implemented by the two countries, including Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, TANAP and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

The president said that Turkey and Azerbaijan have always supported each other and are together today.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries will successfully develop during Binali Yildirim’s tenure as Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and wished him success in this post.

Binali Yildirim thanked President Ilham Aliyev for warm words and congratulations. He extended President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state. Hailing the successful development of the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey expressed his confidence that these ties will continue to strengthen.

Yildirim said he is glad to pay his first official visit as Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to Azerbaijan. He said Azerbaijan has made great strides since his first visit to the country 15 years ago, adding that Azerbaijan's progress is a source of great joy for Turkey.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings and asked Binali Yildirim to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

