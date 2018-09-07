Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan

7 September 2018 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Russia is enthusiastic about the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Sept. 7.

“The potential is huge,” she said. “A lot is being realized, a lot is being worked out."

Zakharova stressed that the multifaceted cooperation of the subjects of the Russian Federation with the Republic of Azerbaijan is developing on the basis of the agreement of the Azerbaijani government with the governments of the Russian regions.

"Presently, 17 such agreements are in force, a number of new ones are being prepared,” she said. “Several facts testify to the effectiveness of interregional relations with Azerbaijan. The representative offices of Dagestan, Tatarstan, Ural Trade House CJSC, Tatarstan Trade House, representative offices of a number of regional airlines, namely, Bashkirian Airlines, Perm Airlines, Pulkovo Airlines, Samara Airlines, Ural Airlines, some Russian business structures - official dealer of AvtoVAZ - Khazar-Lada, the group of companies "East Service" opened in Baku.

“Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invested in the construction of a sanatorium and spa center in Russia’s Yessentuki city, as well as food factories in the Krasnodar region,” Zakharova added. “Projects are being implemented in Kabardino-Balkaria, Dagestan."

She added that the platform for discussion of the preparation of new cooperation projects is the annual Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum, and presently, the next, the ninth forum is being prepared.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Meeting between Turkish and Iranian presidents kicks off in Tehran
Turkey 14:26
Putin, Erdogan arrive in Tehran to attend Syria summit
Politics 14:02
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 13:18
Russian ruble up on Friday trying to recover from 2.5 years low
Russia 13:00
Russian, Uzbek PMs to mull economic, humanitarian co-op
Uzbekistan 11:49
Latest
Israel's fiscal deficit reaches 2.5% of GDP
Israel 15:28
Azerbaijani mobile operator doubles number of 4G stations
ICT 15:24
China to increase export tax rebates on 397 products
China 15:17
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to use blockchain in agro-industrial sector
Kyrgyzstan 15:09
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese
Uzbekistan 15:04
Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment
Arab World 15:03
Two main trends balancing each other in oil market
Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44