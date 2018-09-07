Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Russia is enthusiastic about the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Sept. 7.

“The potential is huge,” she said. “A lot is being realized, a lot is being worked out."

Zakharova stressed that the multifaceted cooperation of the subjects of the Russian Federation with the Republic of Azerbaijan is developing on the basis of the agreement of the Azerbaijani government with the governments of the Russian regions.

"Presently, 17 such agreements are in force, a number of new ones are being prepared,” she said. “Several facts testify to the effectiveness of interregional relations with Azerbaijan. The representative offices of Dagestan, Tatarstan, Ural Trade House CJSC, Tatarstan Trade House, representative offices of a number of regional airlines, namely, Bashkirian Airlines, Perm Airlines, Pulkovo Airlines, Samara Airlines, Ural Airlines, some Russian business structures - official dealer of AvtoVAZ - Khazar-Lada, the group of companies "East Service" opened in Baku.

“Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invested in the construction of a sanatorium and spa center in Russia’s Yessentuki city, as well as food factories in the Krasnodar region,” Zakharova added. “Projects are being implemented in Kabardino-Balkaria, Dagestan."

She added that the platform for discussion of the preparation of new cooperation projects is the annual Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum, and presently, the next, the ninth forum is being prepared.

