Date of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan revealed (UPDATE)

10 September 2018 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on Sept. 25, head of the State Duma (lower house of Russian parliament) Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov said Sept. 10 during the Baku-Moscow video bridge on the topic “A new wave of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.”

He said that during Putin’s visit to Baku it is planned to continue discussion on those issues that were touched upon during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Russia’s Sochi on Sept. 1.

In general, the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have great prospects for development, Kalashnikov noted.

President Aliyev visited Sochi on Sept. 1, where he met with President Putin. As part of the visit, the sides signed 15 documents covering Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation in such spheres as energy, economy, sports, tourism and others.

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. Last year, the two countries marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Russia is one of the main economic and trade partners of Azerbaijan. The legal framework between the two countries comprises over 170 documents, including about 50 in economy.

During the period of cooperation, Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy reached almost $4 billion. Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan invested over $1 billion in the Russian economy.

