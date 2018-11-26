Official: Military junta, like Armenia, can bring only misfortunes to its people (PHOTO)

26 November 2018 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

A military junta that is on the path of aggression will bring only misfortunes to its people, and Armenia can be cited as an example, said Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov.

Hasanov made the remarks on Nov. 26 at an official opening ceremony of the 9th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, held under the motto "Sustaining Peace and Development for All".

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK’s company looking for investors in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:15
Money transfers to Azerbaijan increase
Economy news 16:28
Georgian construction company looking for customers in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:03
SUEZ Group ready to provide technical assistance for municipal waste collection in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:28
UN rep: More women should hold leading positions in Azerbaijan
Society 12:54
French SUEZ Group reveals time of reaching agreement on water management in Sumgait
Economy news 12:52
Latest
Oil prices dropped too much, but they can be self-correcting
Oil&Gas 18:00
Uz-Tong Heung Co JSC announces tenders
Tenders 18:00
Turkmenistan's exports of oil products up
Oil&Gas 17:57
Transportation figures by Ro-Ro vessels in Turkey in October 2018
Economy news 17:55
Number of Iranian vessels sailing through Turkish territorial waters revealed
Economy news 17:55
China, first country that banned textile raw materials` export to Iran
Economy news 17:33
Shadow economy in Kazakhstan down by 3 percent
Economy news 17:23
Demand and supply important for determining steel price: official
Economy news 17:21
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase calibration marks
Tenders 17:20