Official: Military junta, like Armenia, can bring only misfortunes to its people (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

A military junta that is on the path of aggression will bring only misfortunes to its people, and Armenia can be cited as an example, said Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov.

Hasanov made the remarks on Nov. 26 at an official opening ceremony of the 9th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, held under the motto "Sustaining Peace and Development for All".

Story still developing

