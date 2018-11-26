Official: Military junta, like Armenia, can bring only misfortunes to its people (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

A military junta that is on the path of aggression will bring only misfortunes to its people, and Armenia can be cited as an example, said Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov.

Hasanov made the remarks on Nov. 26 at an official opening ceremony of the 9th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, held under the motto "Sustaining Peace and Development for All".

Hasanov expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey for organizing such an event that is of great international importance.

Speaking about the current bitter realities, Hasanov stressed that some countries have chosen the path of occupation, aggression and arming themselves, rather than the path of achieving sustainable development in conditions of cooperation.

"Such an anti-human policy today runs through the geopolitical axis of the whole world – beginning from the borders of Central and North America to the borders of Syria and Turkey, Myanmar and Bangladesh,” he said. “This tragedy exists in the South Caucasus for about 30 years.”

“The aggressive policy being pursued by neighboring Armenia in the first years of independence of Azerbaijan, territorial claims to Azerbaijan without any historical and legal right led to the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories and as a result, over one million Azerbaijani citizens became refugees and internally displaced people,” Hasanov said.

“An OSCE assessment mission confirmed that the ancient Azerbaijani religious and historical monuments were destroyed on these lands,” he said. “More than 10 countries and numerous international organizations have recognized the Khojaly genocide committed against Azerbaijanis."

Story still developing

