President Ilham Aliyev receives CISCO delegation (UPDATED)

3 December 2018 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-President for Global Innovations at CISCO Guy Diedrich.

The head of state hailed CISCO's long-term successful cooperation with the government of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the projects implemented by CISCO in a variety of areas in Azerbaijan, including in the field of transport, describing it as one of the priority sectors in the country.

Pointing out the creation of new infrastructure for regional cooperation, the head of state praised good opportunities for collaboration in other areas too.

Vice-President for Global Innovations at CISCO Guy Diedrich recalled his previous meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. He hailed the company’s successful cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Saying he is pleased to be visiting Azerbaijan, Guy Diedrich noted that he came to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and CISCO. He noted the importance of maintaining this collaboration in compliance with "Azerbaijan 2020: vision into the future" Development Concept.

The sides underlined the importance of the Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition, saying that the event contributes to the strengthening of international cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev receives CISCO delegation
Politics 19:16
Azerbaijani president meets Russian minister of digital development, communications and mass media (PHOTO)
Politics 18:03
President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva doing everything to develop sports in Azerbaijan: Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation
Society 2 December 12:39
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush
Politics 1 December 15:14
President Aliyev congratulates Salome Zurabishvili on election as Georgian president
Politics 30 November 11:17
Azerbaijani president phones People’s Artist Tahir Salahov
Politics 29 November 12:35
Latest
FIG Congress wraps up in Baku
Society 22:43
Azerbaijan's DPC, Samsung to co-op in software development
ICT 22:25
Altay Hasanov: Decisions made at FIG’s Baku Congress to give big impetus to development of gymnastics
Society 22:01
Exports of Iran's Razavi Khorasan increase by 40%
Business 21:46
Trade turnover up between Iran, Oman
Economy 21:31
Iran discloses seafood export volume over 6 months
Business 20:53
Ministry: Turkey to open tender for construction of Great Istanbul Tunnel
Economy 20:53
Russia among TOP-5 importers of Azerbaijani products
Economy 20:51
ACRA: Qatar's withdrawal from OPEC to not seriously affect oil prices
Oil&Gas 20:48