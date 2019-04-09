Azerbaijani official meets head of UN Office in Geneva (PHOTO)

9 April 2019 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has met with Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Michael Moller, Trend reports April 9.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, the country’s implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Hajiyev told Moller about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the position of Azerbaijan on this issue.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 21:30
Azerbaijan’s CEC creates new working group
Politics 21:22
12 parties in Azerbaijan didn’t submit financial reports for CEC
Politics 21:15
Assets of Iranian bank’s Baku branch grow almost 10%
Finance 20:51
IMF expects lowest inflation in Azerbaijan among CIS countries
Economy 20:36
Double-digit growth expected in Azerbaijan’s IT sector
ICT 20:19
Latest
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 21:30
Foreign trips during Novruz down by 50% in Iran
Tourism 21:25
Iran fails to sell oil
Iran 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company transfers 1.43B cubic meters of gas to gas network
Business 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company announces tender
Tenders 21:23
Azerbaijan’s CEC creates new working group
Politics 21:22
12 parties in Azerbaijan didn’t submit financial reports for CEC
Politics 21:15
UK parliament endorses PM May's Brexit delay request
Europe 21:14
Meeting with reps of Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector
Uzbekistan 21:11