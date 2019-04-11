Azerbaijan takes part in 2nd int'l conference "International Army Games – 2019" (PHOTO)

11 April 2019 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The delegation led by the Chief of the Department of the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Anver Efendiyev takes part in the second international conference of the Army International Games – 2019 held in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the event, the delegations discuss the conditions and rules of the competition, as well as inspect the venues of the competition.

Within the scope of the Army International Games, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Army will participate in the competitions "Sea Cup", "Tank Biathlon", "Masters of Artillery Fire", "Sniper Frontier", "Military Medical Relay Race" and "Field Kitchen".

"Army International Games – 2019" will be held for the period from 3rd to 17th August, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Air Defense Forces conduct special training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 1 April 14:22
Azerbaijani servicemen take part in military parade dedicated to National Day of Pakistan (PHOTO)
Society 23 March 19:24
Two servicemen of Azerbaijani army fall under avalanche
Society 7 March 23:14
Int'l team inspects military units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
Politics 20 February 13:40
Azerbaijan's air defense units conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO)
Politics 20 February 13:19
Azerbaijani defense minister gives important instructions to commanders (PHOTO)
Politics 9 February 14:53
Latest
First oak injection conducted in Bishkek
Central Asia 15:07
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan mull development of cross-border trade
Turkmenistan 15:02
President for enhancing Pak-Tajik cooperation in security, counter-terrorism
Central Asia 15:02
Uzbekistan to sell Fergana refinery to Indonesian company
Oil&Gas 14:59
Why can’t Iran sell oil at energy exchange?
Oil&Gas 14:58
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 14:50
Construction of Turkmen section of TAPI gas pipeline nearing completion
Oil&Gas 14:47
Signing of Convention on Status of Caspian Sea strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in region
Economy 14:47
Cavusoglu criticizes Macron’s decision regarding so-called "Armenian genocide"
Turkey 14:41