Azerbaijan takes part in 2nd int'l conference "International Army Games – 2019" (PHOTO)

The delegation led by the Chief of the Department of the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Anver Efendiyev takes part in the second international conference of the Army International Games – 2019 held in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the event, the delegations discuss the conditions and rules of the competition, as well as inspect the venues of the competition.

Within the scope of the Army International Games, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Army will participate in the competitions "Sea Cup", "Tank Biathlon", "Masters of Artillery Fire", "Sniper Frontier", "Military Medical Relay Race" and "Field Kitchen".

"Army International Games – 2019" will be held for the period from 3rd to 17th August, 2019.

