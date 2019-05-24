Azerbaijani official talks on problems resolved after Heydar Aliyev returned to power

24 May 2019 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The problems existing in Azerbaijan were resolved after Heydar Aliyev returned to power, Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Valeh Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks in Baku during the roundtable discussions entitled “Energy Security in Azerbaijan”, Trend reports on May 24.

He reminded that the incompetent authorities during that period put Azerbaijan in a difficult position.

“Azerbaijan was put in such a difficult position by those who make pompous speeches today,” Alasgarov added. “One should know about that. Back then, neither energy security nor food security was ensured in Azerbaijan."

“Heydar Aliyev coped with all the problems,” he said. “The favourable conditions were created through simplifying the conditions for investors.”

"During the implementation of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project, well-known lawyers opposed the project,” Alasgarov said. “The importance of the project for the country's economy became obvious after its implementation. Our oil was supplied to the world market."

