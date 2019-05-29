Official: All measures taken for safety of fans of UEFA Europa League final in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Azerbaijan, as a country hosting the UEFA Europa League final, has guaranteed the safety of all players including Mkhitaryan, but he refused to come to Baku, Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said in an interview with the leading Italian media in connection with the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku, Trend reports.

Hajiyev stressed that the politicization of football is unacceptable. Football must be promoted and developed in all UEFA member countries, he said.

He noted that this match will be one of the most interesting in the history of UEFA, adding that all measures have been taken for the convenience and safety of the fans that came to Baku.

Answering the question about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said that it is wrong to look for a connection between this conflict, the match being held in Baku and the ethnic background of Mkhitaryan.

Hajiyev added that an information war is being waged against Azerbaijan.

Informing about the occupation policy of Armenia, Hajiyev stressed that in order to resolve the conflict and ensure peace in the region, Armenian troops should be withdrawn from all occupied Azerbaijani territories, as required by the UN Security Council resolutions.

The final match of the UEFA Europa League will take place today on May 29, at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The fans, who are anxiously waiting for the final meeting of the competition, will watch the match between the English clubs Chelsea and Arsenal. It will begin at 23:00 (GMT +4).

