Zakharova: Work underway on future substantive meetings with Azerbaijan at ministerial level

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The work is underway on making future meetings substantive with Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministries, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on June 5.

“As for the ministerial meetings, at the end of last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Baku,” she said. “This year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov visited Moscow twice, on April 5 and April 14. Our diplomats maintain working-level contacts. We surely are committed to continuing the practice of holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries.”

She noted that there is an intensive political dialogue between the two countries at various levels and in various formats.

“This is not only a bilateral format, and not only interaction at international platforms, but also, for example, the format of Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summits,” she said. “The work of this format will continue. I cannot announce it, because of the distribution of our functional duties. But I can say that this format is actively developing and it will certainly continue its activities.”

“The work is underway on making future meetings substantive,” she noted. “The [Russia-Azerbaijan] Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is actively working, taking into account that it is headed by Russia’s Minister of Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister. Regular consultations are held between the relevant departments headed by them, in the mode of exchanging delegations, videoconferences, etc.”

