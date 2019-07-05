Ambassador: US has supported and today supports Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The United States supported, and today supports Azerbaijan, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger said at an event marking US Independence Day, Trend reports.

He note that the United States has supported Azerbaijan since the restoration of independence.

More than 25 years ago, the United States supported Azerbaijan and today, when the role of Azerbaijan is growing throughout the world, the United States is with Azerbaijan, the ambassador said.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister Taxes Samir Sharifov said that Azerbaijan and the United States have strong strategic relations.

"Azerbaijan supports the anti-terrorist operations conducted by the United States. The United States, in turn, demonstrates its support for Azerbaijan’s international energy projects, including the Southern Gas Corridor," the minister said.

He noted that currently, Azerbaijan is the largest US trade partner in the South Caucasus.

"Last year, the mutual trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $860 million. Until today, direct investments by the United States in Azerbaijan amounted to $13.6 billion, while Azerbaijan invested $8.2 billion in the United States," the minister added.

Further, Sharifov noted that Azerbaijan pins great hopes on the efforts of the United States in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

