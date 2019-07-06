President Ilham Aliyev: Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity

6 July 2019 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with IDPs during the inauguration of a new residential complex built for 306 IDP families in the Pirallahi district of Baku, Trend reports referring to the Press Service of the Head of State.

"Today we are creating these conditions for the displaced persons. There are still IDPs living in difficult conditions, and their problems are on the agenda. Currently, large-scale work is being carried out so that all our IDPs are provided with good conditions soon. As a result of the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan, our lands were occupied in the early 1990s. Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity. Work is under way in this direction – both in the political and diplomatic sphere and in the field of army building," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev added that in order to improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons and expand employment opportunities for them, a state program has been adopted.

"Houses and settlements are built on the basis of this program. More than a hundred settlements have been built, and work in this direction will be continued. As I have already mentioned, at least 6,000 families will be provided with new apartments this year. Next year we plan to build even more new houses," the Azerbaijani president said.

