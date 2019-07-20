President Ilham Aliyev received President of European Olympic Committees (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

20 July 2019 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted July 20 at 13:30)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Janez Kocijančič.

President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijančič said he is happy to visit Azerbaijan. Hailing the excellent organization of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, Janez Kocijančič noted the importance of the event and described it as a very good preparation process for winning medals in the upcoming Olympic Games. The EOC President said that Azerbaijan enjoys strong positions on the international sports scene, emphasizing President Ilham Aliyev’s role in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the warm words. He said that the preparations for the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are completed, and underlined the significance of the event. Describing sports as one of the key priority areas in Azerbaijan, the head of state pointed out the Azerbaijani athletes’ great achievements in international competitions, and the country’s success on hosting major international sporting events.

President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijančič then presented a keepsake to the head of state.

