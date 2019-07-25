Azerbaijani Air Force plane crashes during training flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

Immediate measures are being taken to find and rescue the pilot of the plane.

A commission established on the instructions of the defense minister is investigating the causes of the crash.

