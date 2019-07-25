Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case over MIG-29 plane crash

25 July 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case in connection with the crash of MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Military Prosecutor’s Office July 25.

An investigative team of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and the investigation has started.

Preliminary investigation continues intensively.

All measures will be taken to carry out the necessary investigative actions in accordance with the requirements of the law.

The leadership of the Military Prosecutor’s Office, together with the investigation team, went to the scene of the incident.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

Immediate measures are being taken to find and rescue the pilot of the plane.

A commission established on the instructions of the defense minister is investigating the causes of the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EYOF Baku 2019: All-around finals in artistic gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)
Society 12:56
President Aliyev congratulates new UK PM Johnson
Politics 12:55
Modifications required for TAP to reach 20 BCMY capacity
Oil&Gas 12:38
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Israel developing relations in all directions
Economy 12:09
Azerbaijan to launch national information space system
ICT 11:54
Israel, Azerbaijan expanding co-op
ICT 11:14
Latest
Iran spends more oil for production of primary products than Germany
Oil&Gas 13:00
Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
Other News 12:59
EYOF Baku 2019: All-around finals in artistic gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)
Society 12:56
President Aliyev congratulates new UK PM Johnson
Politics 12:55
Uzbekistan, Turkey sign 62 agreements
Economy 12:54
Belarus equipment to be used in waste sorting in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:44
Turkmenistan approves instruction on procedure for filling in transit declaration
Economy 12:38
Modifications required for TAP to reach 20 BCMY capacity
Oil&Gas 12:38
Minsk hosts Iran-Belarus Business Forum
Iran 12:36