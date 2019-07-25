Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case over MIG-29 plane crash

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case in connection with the crash of MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Military Prosecutor’s Office July 25.

An investigative team of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and the investigation has started.

Preliminary investigation continues intensively.

All measures will be taken to carry out the necessary investigative actions in accordance with the requirements of the law.

The leadership of the Military Prosecutor’s Office, together with the investigation team, went to the scene of the incident.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

Immediate measures are being taken to find and rescue the pilot of the plane.

A commission established on the instructions of the defense minister is investigating the causes of the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news