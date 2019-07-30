Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Salyan

30 July 2019 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Abadkend-Kolani-Khalaj-Yenikend highway in Salyan district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 7.8 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

