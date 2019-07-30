Azerbaijan defense minister expresses condolences to Pakistan side

30 July 2019 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports on July 30 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"I have been deeply saddened by the news about the death of servicemen of the armed forces of fraternal Pakistan during military aircraft crash in Pakistan,” the letter says. “I share the grief and express my deep condolences to the families of victims. May Allah rest them in peace."

A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on July 30, Russia’s RIA Novosti reported.

Several houses were damaged. According to the latest data, 19 people died, including two pilots, 16 people were injured. The causes of the incident have not been reported.

