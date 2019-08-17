Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian counterpart

17 August 2019 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Indonesia, Independence Day. I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia will continue to develop and expand in the best interests of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Indonesia peace and prosperity,” reads the congratulation letter.

