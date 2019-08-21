Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits several medical centers in Baku (PHOTO)

21 August 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited several medical centers in Baku as part of the Foundation's projects.

She met with children receiving treatment at the Thalassemia Center, City Hospital No. 1 and the Children`s Hospital of the National Oncology Center.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited Thalassemia Center. Established on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center plays a crucial role in treating people suffering from thalassemia.

She then visited the City Hospital No. 1 where nearly 40 children are undergoing treatment.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited children at the Children`s Hospital of the National Oncology Center.

Children were presented with gifts.

