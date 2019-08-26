Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) has organized another parade and exhibition of classic cars at the Heydar Aliyev Center in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

According to AAF, the owners of cars produced before 1980 have been registered for the parade and exhibition. More than 100 cars attended the parade.

This year’s exhibition parade featured collections of classic cars such as “Ford Model A” (1930), “Fiat Balilla” (1933), “Mercedes Benz 220 B Cabrio” (1952), “Chevrolet Corvette” (1960), “Cadillac Eldorado” (1974), “VAZ 21011” – police car (1973), “Gaz 13”- Chaika (1975) and others.

Local residents as well as foreign tourists were given an insight into the history of the automotive industry.

The event also featured a competition of classic costumes which was also welcomed with great enthusiasm by visitors.

