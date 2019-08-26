Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)

26 August 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) has organized another parade and exhibition of classic cars at the Heydar Aliyev Center in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

According to AAF, the owners of cars produced before 1980 have been registered for the parade and exhibition. More than 100 cars attended the parade.

This year’s exhibition parade featured collections of classic cars such as “Ford Model A” (1930), “Fiat Balilla” (1933), “Mercedes Benz 220 B Cabrio” (1952), “Chevrolet Corvette” (1960), “Cadillac Eldorado” (1974), “VAZ 21011” – police car (1973), “Gaz 13”- Chaika (1975) and others.

Local residents as well as foreign tourists were given an insight into the history of the automotive industry.

The event also featured a competition of classic costumes which was also welcomed with great enthusiasm by visitors.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
  • Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
Related news
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits several medical centers in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 21 August 12:01
More public beaches created in Baku on Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP's initiative (PHOTO)
Politics 14 August 15:58
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends 31st Int’l Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO)
Politics 6 August 17:40
Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Society 1 August 20:51
Classic car rally to be held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 29 July 13:41
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children receiving treatment at Bona Dea International Hospital (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 20:18
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues
Arab World 13:23
Iran tries to lift economic sanctions
Economy 13:21
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:16
Insurance can become protection tool against counterfeit goods (Exclusive)
Finance 13:04
Tax debts worth over $2M paid in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:59
Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win
Other News 12:59