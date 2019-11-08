Azerbaijan's border service head, military prosecutor visit state border with Armenia (PHOTO)

8 November 2019 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and Deputy Prosecutor General, Military Prosecutor, Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Valiyev visited the military unit and subdivisions of the Gazakh border guard division of the border troops of the State Border Service, protecting the Azerbaijani state border with Armenia, Trend reports on Nov. 8 referring to the State Border Service.

During the visit, the combat activity of the structural divisions of the unit was checked, the meetings were held with personnel at the border combat posts and the conditions of service and accommodation were reviewed.

The instructions were also given to increase the combat readiness of the military unit and subdivisions, to ensure the inviolability of the state border and the security of personnel and to strengthen military discipline among servicemen, etc.

