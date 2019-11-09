First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our tricolor fly majestically over independent Azerbaijan forever!

9 November 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Flag Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "I congratulate each and everyone of you on the occasion of November 9, the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. May our tricolor fly majestically over independent Azerbaijan forever!

I wish our people the best of health, happiness, blessed days and love, and our Motherland well-being, peace and prosperity."

