Russian political analyst: Armenia turning into country of absurdity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

Armenia is turning into a country of absurdity, Russian historian and political analyst Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

Kuznetsov was commenting on the exhibition in Yerevan dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"The exhibition, prepared through the Russian Foreign Ministry and dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, has recently opened in Yerevan,” the analyst said. “The Russian and Armenian media outlets described this exhibition as a joint preparation of the two countries for celebrating this anniversary within the CIS.”

“But at the same time, there is a monument to Nazi collaborator and criminal Garegin Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan,” Kuznetsov said. “The square, street, metro station and overpass were named in honor of Nzhdeh. As a result, there is a surreal situation. On the one hand, Armenia upholds the victory over Nazism, while on the other hand, it glorifies Nazism. This is a typical example of split consciousness, peculiar to schizophrenia, which the Armenian authorities suffer from.”

“The Armenian authorities’ duplicity while glorifying the Armenian collaborators who served to the Third Reich has become an ordinary thing within the national policy,” the analyst added.

“In my opinion, it is necessary to urge Yerevan to demolish all the monuments to Nazi henchman Nzhdeh in Armenia, taking into account that there are three such monuments in this country, and to rename other facilities named in honor of Nazi henchmen Nzhdeh and Dro,” Kuznetsov said.

“In fact, the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Yerevan dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism creates a shield for the state policy glorifying Nazism in Armenia," Kuznetsov said.

The Russian political analyst stressed that the exhibition will work for six months and then will be closed, while the monuments erected in honor of Nzhdeh will remain.

