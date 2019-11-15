140 emigrants sent from Germany to Baku

15 November 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 09:35).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

Last night 140 emigrants were sent from Germany to Baku, Trend reports referring to information distributed on social networks.

Reportedly, the mentioned people have already arrived in Baku. Local law enforcement officers met the deportees, and released them after interrogation.

Twelve Azerbaijani citizens have been deported from Germany over the past two days.

The deported are Afran Mutallimov and Ulviyya Mutallimova (from the city of Geseke), Toghrul Mammadov of Musavat party (Aachen), Azer Aliyev with his spouse and two children (Hamm), Imran Davudov, Ulviyya Davudova and their children, 11-year-old Fatima and 9-year-old Binnat (Bavaria).

Also, member of the European Coordination Center of Azerbaijan's Musavat party Tariyel Rustamov was deported from Gunzenhausen.

They were deported to Azerbaijan by transfer flights from Bayreuth and Dusseldorf airports.

Although they repeatedly appealed the decision of the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees regarding asylum, they were unable to avoid deportation.

