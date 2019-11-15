MFA comments on Azerbaijan’s non-participation in voting on UN resolution over Crimea

15 November 2019 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has commented on the country’s non-participation in the voting on the UN resolution on human rights in Ukraine’s Crimea Autonomous Republic.

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend Nov. 15 that Azerbaijan didn’t participate in the voting because some provisions of the resolution “Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine” put to a vote within UN General Assembly Third Committee Nov. 14 this year didn’t coincide with Azerbaijan’s position on domestic and foreign policy.

“Along with this, during the speech, Azerbaijan’s representative stated that our country fully supports Ukraine’s sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders, its political independence, unity and territorial integrity, adding that conflicts within Ukraine should be resolved within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, based on the principle of territorial integrity, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the relevant UN resolutions,” Abdullayeva noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ICRC reps once again visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:08
Azerbaijan’s gas exports up in 10 months
Oil&Gas 20:57
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade grows
Business 20:45
Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany issues appeal over deportation of group of compatriots
Politics 20:40
Azerbaijani citizen expelled from France to Germany to be deported to Italy
Politics 20:40
Attempt by Armenian lobby to disrupt event in Los Angeles synagogue fails (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:34
Latest
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 22:03
ICRC reps once again visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:08
Azerbaijan’s gas exports up in 10 months
Oil&Gas 20:57
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade grows
Business 20:45
Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany issues appeal over deportation of group of compatriots
Politics 20:40
Azerbaijani citizen expelled from France to Germany to be deported to Italy
Politics 20:40
Attempt by Armenian lobby to disrupt event in Los Angeles synagogue fails (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:34
Azerbaijani company sees decrease in demand for furniture materials
Business 20:08
Ilham Aliyev receives president of US Congress of Christian Leaders (PHOTO)
Politics 20:02