Speaker: New challenges necessitate renewal of Azerbaijani parliament

2 December 2019 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

New challenges, expectations of society and other factors necessitate expanding reforms in Azerbaijan’s legislative power and renewing the parliament, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov said at the plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports Dec. 2.

“Personnel reforms being carried out in the Cabinet of Ministers, governing bodies, in all spheres of Azerbaijan’s state life are welcomed by the society,” Asadov said.

The speaker reminded that on Nov. 28, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), having appealed to the Azerbaijani parliament on the issue of its dissolving and holding early parliamentary elections, has asked to convene a meeting in this regard.

“Today we are going to discuss this issue,” Asadov added. “According to the legislation, the Azerbaijani parliament is authorized to discuss the issue and make a decision. In this regard, the agenda of today’s meeting includes one issue, which is to appeal to the Azerbaijani president on the dissolution of the parliament and holding early parliamentary elections.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Poland with medals (PHOTO)
Society 15:09
Android - leader among operational systems on Azerbaijan's market
ICT 14:50
Last plenary meeting of current Azerbaijani parliament may be held Dec. 3
Politics 14:34
MP: Azerbaijani parliament’s work should be improved in current historical conditions
Politics 14:33
Drafting commission created to prepare decision on dissolution of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:48
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up by over 9%
Oil&Gas 13:38
Latest
President Aliyev: TANAP to bring benefits, progress to people of Turkey, Azerbaijan and to neighboring nations
Politics 15:19
Georgia's Oil Products Importers Union reveals LPG prices
Oil&Gas 15:19
SOCAR evacuates over 400 oil workers due to bad weather
Oil&Gas 15:11
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Poland with medals (PHOTO)
Society 15:09
Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunayservis to buy profile pipes via tender
Tenders 14:52
Android - leader among operational systems on Azerbaijan's market
ICT 14:50
Over 4 billion euros to be invested in Iran's copper industry
Business 14:45
Last plenary meeting of current Azerbaijani parliament may be held Dec. 3
Politics 14:34
MP: Azerbaijani parliament’s work should be improved in current historical conditions
Politics 14:33