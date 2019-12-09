Ambassador of Mexico visits Azerbaijan's Khazar University

9 December 2019 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

On December 9, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, visited Khazar University, where he met with the Rector of the University Ms. Irada Khalilova.

Ambassador Labardini held a meeting with Rector Irada Khalilova to exchange opinions and explore possibilities aimed to develop educational relations between the two countries. Rector Khalilova informed the Ambassador about the University´s study programs, faculties, departments and specialized centers. The rector underlined the activities and events organized by the educational institution and highlighted the active participation of the students.

Ambassador Labardini informed about the activities carried out by the Embassy to promote the development of relations between the two countries. In this context, he highlighted the importance of contacts between educational institutions in Mexico and Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, Ambassador Labardini conducted a presentation, for a group of 40 students, about Mexico and the bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in the fields of education, tourism, economy and trade. He also noted that this year, the volume of products exported from Mexico to Azerbaijan reached a record number, as a result of the exports of sugar cane, vehicles, freezing equipment, beer and tequila to Azerbaijan. Among these products, 12% of beer, 18% of drill bits and drill pipes, 9% of tubes for the oil industry and 6% of 1500-3000 cm3 vehicles imported to Azerbaijan are from Mexico. He emphasized that, during January-September 2019, the highest trade flow between both countries was recorded, which reached $42.8 million in 2019, 64.38% more than the total trade in 2018.

He also underlined the increase of tourists between both countries. The number of Azerbaijani tourists who visited Mexico increased 20%, while Mexican tourists who visited Azerbaijan increased 9%. In addition, he addressed the activities carried out by the Embassy and extended an invitation to the students to attend the events organized by the Diplomatic Representation.

The students expressed their interest in the presentation by asking several questions and comments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico accepts U.S. steel demand in USMCA, with conditions
Other News 04:56
Four dead in shooting near Mexico's presidential residence
Other News 8 December 04:00
At least 13 people dead, 50 injured in bus crash in Mexico
Other News 6 December 04:14
Ambassador of Mexico meets with Head of Executive Power of Baku city
Business 5 December 10:37
Shootings in northern Mexico town kill 20
Other News 3 December 01:56
Shootouts in northern Mexico kill 21, pile pressure on president
World 2 December 04:05
Latest
Uzbekistan signs agricultural agreements with Indian companies
Business 17:36
Final stage of Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2019
Society 17:33
Turkey exports fruit and vegetables worth over $330M
Turkey 17:31
Turkmenistan expands sales market of fruits and vegetables
Business 17:30
Date of elections to Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan AR announced
Politics 17:28
Czech Republic considers Georgia as important partner (Exclusive)
Business 17:24
Iran's annual revenues from gasoline exports may reach $4B
Business 17:23
Kuwait’s airline company eyeing to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan
Transport 17:19
Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
Economy 17:18