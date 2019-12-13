Quake-hit Albania receives financial assistance from Azerbaijan

13 December 2019 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

During a meeting held on Dec. 11, 2019 between Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Greece Anar Huseynov and Albania’s Ambassador to Greece Ardiana Hobdari, the Albanian side was handed a symbolic check for 500,000 euros as financial assistance from the Azerbaijani government to eliminate consequences of the recent earthquake in Albania.

The assistance was provided on the instruction by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Dec. 13.

On behalf of her country, Ambassador Ardiana Hobdari expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the help, expressed confidence in the further development of friendly relations between the two countries.

Albania was struck by a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 12 kilometers west-southwest of Mamurras town on Nov. 26, 2019.

