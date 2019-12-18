9th General Assembly of TURKPA to kick off in Baku

18 December 2019 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The 9th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) is about to kick off in Baku, Trend reports.

A meeting of the TURKPA Council of Assembly will be held before the assembly and the chairmanship of the organization will be transferred from the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of Azerbaijan.

The event will bring together delegations of member countries led by speakers of parliaments, representatives of Turkic cooperation structures and other international organizations.

The agenda of the 9th General Assembly includes reports and recommendatory decisions of the meetings of the TURKPA standing committees, adoption of model laws, reports of the observation mission for the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, as well as the adoption of legal documents of the organization.

Following the 9th TURKPA General Assembly, the Baku Declaration will be adopted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey brings significant results in positioning of region
Georgia 09:42
Azerbaijan completing preparations for municipal elections
Politics 09:37
Baku Textile Factory to ink contract for export of textile products to Europe
Finance 09:31
Azerbaijan’s budget becoming less dependent on oil
Finance 09:12
Azerbaijani heating supply operator to buy electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 17 December 20:56
Latest
Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected
Politics 10:38
Iranian currency rates for Dec.18
Finance 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 18
Finance 10:34
Iran to put up oil & gas condensate for sale in new format
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 17
Oil&Gas 10:15
Bank of Georgia signs loan agreement with Dutch entrepreneurial development bank
Finance 10:14
Epsilon develops gas transmission system in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Oil&Gas 10:08
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18
Finance 10:08
Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03