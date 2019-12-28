CEC: 1,611 people applied to participate in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

28 December 2019 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

So far, 1,611 candidates have applied to participate in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting on Dec. 28, Trend reports.

Seventeen political parties in the country have nominated 293 candidates. The list of candidates also includes people nominated by initiative groups and those participating independently.

According to the CEC chairman, despite the fact that 20 authorized parties passed the registration stage, so far only 17 of them have nominated candidates.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 9, 2020.

