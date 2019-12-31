First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the conditions created at the Children's Psycho-Neurological Center after major overhaul, and attended the opening of a new block of the center.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inquired about the conditions created for children living and receiving treatment and education at Children's Psycho-Neurological Center.

Built in 2009 with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center has psychology, psychiatry, neuropathology, logopedics, pediatry, ultrasound examination and physiotherapy rooms. It treats children with autism, cerebral palsy and various forms of mental backwardness and mental retardation.

The center was reconstructed and a two-storey new block was built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

After viewing the new block of the center, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva celebrated the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year together with the children.

