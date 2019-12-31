First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)

31 December 2019 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the conditions created at the Children's Psycho-Neurological Center after major overhaul, and attended the opening of a new block of the center.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inquired about the conditions created for children living and receiving treatment and education at Children's Psycho-Neurological Center.

Built in 2009 with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center has psychology, psychiatry, neuropathology, logopedics, pediatry, ultrasound examination and physiotherapy rooms. It treats children with autism, cerebral palsy and various forms of mental backwardness and mental retardation.

The center was reconstructed and a two-storey new block was built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

After viewing the new block of the center, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva celebrated the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year together with the children.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
Related news
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
Politics 18:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 18:04
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
Politics 17:56
Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva appointed
Politics 26 December 11:49
Azerbaijan's First VP meets Ukrainian first lady (PHOTO)
Politics 17 December 16:41
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev’s unforgettable memory
Politics 12 December 11:54
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
Politics 18:19
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva organizes another charity action (PHOTO)
Politics 18:13
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 18:04
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
Politics 17:56
Election results annulled in one of Azerbaijani municipalities
Politics 17:51
Hong Kong protesters stage New Year marches
China 17:40
15 injured as bus falls into gorge in India’s Himachal state
Other News 16:04
Six killed, seven injured in road accident in western Uganda
Other News 15:18
Air pollution kills 17 in Kabul
World 13:50