Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Australia, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the ministry's official Twitter page.

“We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in catastrophic Australia Bushfire and express our strong support to, and solidarity with, the people of Australia, brave firefighters, and volunteers fighting the worst wildfires in the history of the country,” the message said.

The death toll as a result of forest fires in south-eastern Australia reached 25 people. Fires are raging in 136 districts of the country, of which 69 have not been extinguished yet.

Over 2,500 firefighters have been involved and hundreds of special equipment, including 90 heavy aircraft, have been used in fire extinguishing process.

In some places, the fires are so intense and the smoke is so dense that it is impossible to extinguish them by using aircraft. The authorities are using naval ships and aircraft in the areas affected by the fires.

