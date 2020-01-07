Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia

7 January 2020 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Australia, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the ministry's official Twitter page.

“We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in catastrophic Australia Bushfire and express our strong support to, and solidarity with, the people of Australia, brave firefighters, and volunteers fighting the worst wildfires in the history of the country,” the message said.

The death toll as a result of forest fires in south-eastern Australia reached 25 people. Fires are raging in 136 districts of the country, of which 69 have not been extinguished yet.

Over 2,500 firefighters have been involved and hundreds of special equipment, including 90 heavy aircraft, have been used in fire extinguishing process.

In some places, the fires are so intense and the smoke is so dense that it is impossible to extinguish them by using aircraft. The authorities are using naval ships and aircraft in the areas affected by the fires.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TAP holding preparations for for laying pipes across Adriatic Sea
Oil&Gas 19:41
Tea harvest volumes in Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed
Business 19:23
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:16
List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated
Business 19:14
NDC: Share of exchange transactions in national currency increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:01
557 candidates for early parliamentary election registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:26
Latest
TAP holding preparations for for laying pipes across Adriatic Sea
Oil&Gas 19:41
Tea harvest volumes in Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed
Business 19:23
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:16
List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated
Business 19:14
Georgia loses positions in Passport Index
Georgia 19:04
Exports of Iran’s Shahrood Cement Company revealed
Business 19:01
NDC: Share of exchange transactions in national currency increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:01
China discloses Turkmen gas import volumes
Oil&Gas 19:00
Transit of goods through Iran’s Lengeh port increases
Business 18:52