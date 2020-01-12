Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in parliamentary elections

12 January 2020 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The powers of a representative of one of the political parties who applied for participation in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, which are scheduled for February 9, have been ceased, Trend reports on Dec. 12 referring to the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

So, Vahdat party’s appeal on the termination of powers of one of the authorized representatives of the party in the parliamentary elections was considered at the meeting.

A decision was made to terminate the powers of a representative of Vahdat party.

