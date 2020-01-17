Russian analyst: European Parliament’s resolution - Azerbaijan’s important diplomatic victory

17 January 2020 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

The adoption of the resolution entitled "Annual report on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy" by the European Parliament, which supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and obliges European officials to adhere to the document in the EU foreign policy, is indeed Azerbaijan’s important diplomatic victory, Director of Russia's Institute of Contemporary Development, political analyst Dmitry Solonnikov told Trend.

“This will allow putting forward the issues for discussion and adopting more specific documents on a number of issues of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including those of direct action on the basis of the provisions stipulated by the resolution,” the analyst added.

"The Azerbaijani side will have more reasons to advance its position,” Solonnikov added. “This may also apply to the problems of internally displaced people affected as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, making unambiguous decisions shall not be expected.”

“As for the position of some members of the European Parliament, they traditionally adhere to their own idea of the legal parameters of international issues,” Solonnikov said. “So, something extraordinary shall not be expected.”

"The members of the European Parliament who voted against the adoption of this resolution are unlikely to consider themselves constrained within this resolution,” the analyst said. “This may concern both the dissemination of alternative information and the visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories at the invitation of the Armenian side.”

“Undoubtedly, the adopted resolution is Azerbaijan’s success in foreign policy, but this is not a final victory,” the analyst stressed.

The voting on the resolution, in which the majority of MEPs - 454 out of 704 MEPs involved in the elections - voted in favor of adopting the document, was closed in the European Parliament on January 15.

Unlike standard resolutions of the European Parliament, this document is doctrinal, that is, it obliges European officials to abide by its provisions in the EU foreign policy, sets priorities and main areas of the EU activity in contacts with other countries.

