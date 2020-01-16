Head of COE Baku Office thanks Azerbaijan for co-op during election period

16 January 2020 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Media play an important role in holding free and democratic elections all over the world, Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Baku Office Zoltan Hernyes said at an information session on media coverage of elections, Trend reports.

Zoltan Hernyes noted that CoE has provided member countries with recommendations on the election coverage.

They are mainly related to the role of the media, Hernyes said, adding that necessary conditions must be created for free work of the media.

The head of CoE Baku Office noted that both public and private media outlets should be involved in the coverage of the electoral process and the media should actively highlight this process at all stages.

Zoltan Hernyes stressed that ensuring gender equality during the election period is one of the important issues.

Gender equality has always been the subject of debate, he noted, once again stressing that its provision is of great importance.

The head of the CoE Baku Office expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side, including the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission, the Press Council and other structures for cooperation with CoE during the election campaign.

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Registration of parliamentary candidates completed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:41
Saadat Yusifova: 2019 to be remembered as year of fundamental reforms in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:41
Bryza: Azerbaijan to become even stronger after parliamentary elections
Politics 16:38
Russia to send big delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:58
OSCE reveals composition of long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:24
Precinct election commissions in Azerbaijan provide voters with absentee ballots
Politics 15:19
Latest
Georgia signs agreement for construction of Shorapani–Argveta section of Rikoti Pass
Construction 19:02
Azerbaijani portal to launch Pay Ring digital payment system
ICT 19:00
Uzbek Agrobank signs loan agreement with China Development Bank
Finance 18:47
EIA names non-OPEC country with largest output declines in 2020
Oil&Gas 18:46
Gas prices to significantly drop in Kazakhstan's Baikonur
Business 18:44
Registration of parliamentary candidates completed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:41
SOCAR talks drilling operations in Azerbaijan last year
Oil&Gas 18:33
SOCAR: Natural gas production in Azerbaijan increased last year
Oil&Gas 18:28
EBRD sets record for investments in Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 18:01