Azerbaijani president receives OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president (UPDATE)

30 January 2020 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.

The sides touched upon the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, which were described as an important event in the socio-political life of the country. The sides noted the significance of the fact that numerous candidates were running in the elections and that observers were also actively involved, describing these processes as an integral part of the ongoing large-scale reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Aliyev.

President Aliyev noted that the leadership of Azerbaijan had taken all measures to create an environment conducing to holding fair and transparent elections in accordance with Azerbaijan’s legislation and international standards.

